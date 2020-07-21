Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:42 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

US has ‘lowest mortality rate’ from C-19: Trump

He calls Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WASHINGTON, July 20: President Donald Trump insisted during an interview with Fox News Sunday that the U.S. has the "lowest mortality rate" from the novel coronavirus pandemic, even as anchor Chris Wallace fact-checked the claim, pointing out that the U.S. actually has one of the "worst" fatality rates.
Trump has said multiple times over the past couple weeks that the U.S. has the "lowest" or "one of the lowest" mortality rates due to the pandemic. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also made the claim, but the data available to the public does not support this assessment.
Wallace confronted Trump over this fact during an interview aired Sunday morning. "Sir, we have the seventh highest mortality rate in the world. Our mortality rate is higher than Brazil, it's higher than Russia and the European Union has us on a travel ban," the anchor told Trump during the interview.
The president responded by saying he believed it was the "opposite" of what Wallace had said. "I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world," Trump said. "That's not true, sir. We had 900 deaths on a single day...," Wallace replied.
Trump then insisted that the data be checked, insisting that Wallace was wrong and suggesting he was "fake news." Wallace said that the president could check the data, and said he did not believe he was "fake news."
"You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world ... and we have the best," Trump insisted.
Trump assailed likely opponent Joe Biden as "not competent" to lead the United States, speaking as polls over the weekend showed deepening voter disenchantment with his own handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"He's shot, he's mentally shot," Trump said about Biden in a wide-ranging interview with "Fox News Sunday." He said that if Biden is elected on November 3, he will "destroy this country."
He added broadly that "religion will be gone," referring to Democratic officials banning large church services to stem the virus spread.    -NEWSWEEK, AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia to produce 200m doses
China’s cinemas reopen
Pak resumes anti-polio drive
India offers safety to Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities facing attacks
Floods kill 84 in Assam; nine rhinos drown
EU to compromise on $2t virus aid plan as global deaths surge
Saudi king, 84, hospitalized for gall bladder inflammation
UAE launches first Arab mission to Mars


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft