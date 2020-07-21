US has ‘lowest mortality rate’ from C-19: Trump





Trump has said multiple times over the past couple weeks that the U.S. has the "lowest" or "one of the lowest" mortality rates due to the pandemic. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also made the claim, but the data available to the public does not support this assessment.

Wallace confronted Trump over this fact during an interview aired Sunday morning. "Sir, we have the seventh highest mortality rate in the world. Our mortality rate is higher than Brazil, it's higher than Russia and the European Union has us on a travel ban," the anchor told Trump during the interview.

The president responded by saying he believed it was the "opposite" of what Wallace had said. "I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world," Trump said. "That's not true, sir. We had 900 deaths on a single day...," Wallace replied.

Trump then insisted that the data be checked, insisting that Wallace was wrong and suggesting he was "fake news." Wallace said that the president could check the data, and said he did not believe he was "fake news."

"You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world ... and we have the best," Trump insisted.

Trump assailed likely opponent Joe Biden as "not competent" to lead the United States, speaking as polls over the weekend showed deepening voter disenchantment with his own handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's shot, he's mentally shot," Trump said about Biden in a wide-ranging interview with "Fox News Sunday." He said that if Biden is elected on November 3, he will "destroy this country."

He added broadly that "religion will be gone," referring to Democratic officials banning large church services to stem the virus spread. -NEWSWEEK, AFP















