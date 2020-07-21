Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

Kane double dents Leicester's Champions League bid

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho congratulates Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on July 19, 2020. Tottenham won the match 3-0. photo: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho congratulates Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane after the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on July 19, 2020. Tottenham won the match 3-0. photo: AFP

LONDON, JULY 20: Jose Mourinho warned Harry Kane on Sunday that his "special" relationship with Tottenham Hotspur means it would not be as enjoyable to play for another club.
Kane netted with two superb finishes as Tottenham boosted their bid to qualify for the Europa League with a 3-0 win over Leicester in north London on Sunday.
The England captain now has six goals since the Premier League restart and 13 in 18 games under Mourinho.
It was a stinging rebuke to critics who have claimed the Tottenham striker cannot flourish in Mourinho's rigid game-plan.
Kane spoke earlier this season about the need for Tottenham to match his ambitions if he is to stay at a club where he is yet to win a major trophy.
But, amid speculation he could look to leave, the Londoner has now scored 185 goals for the club he joined as an 11-year-old.
Mourinho believes that bond with Tottenham makes Kane the player he is.
"I think everyone thinks he's a fantastic player and Tottenham is so lucky to have him because he's the player, the person and the Tottenham boy," Mourinho said.
"All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably wouldn't be so special playing for another team. He's really special for us, he's really special for Tottenham.
"Of course we want him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, score goals, and I'm so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he's coming in the direction where he's going to end the season perfect.
"Hopefully the beginning of next season he will be even better."
Mourinho's men are in sixth place with just one game to go at Crystal Palace next weekend.
Kane struck twice before the break after James Justin's early own goal, leading Tottenham to a third successive win.




"When we scored three goals in the first half, I think the game is over," Mourinho said.
"Then it's just about being compact and controlling the game, so I'm very happy because it's a lot of pressure for us."
Fourth-placed Leicester may have to settle for Europa League qualification after a damaging loss.
They remain level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand against West Ham on Wednesday.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kane double dents Leicester's Champions League bid
Woods struggles again in final round of Memorial
Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus
De Gea blunders put Chelsea in FA Cup final
Real draw relegates Leganes and Messi claims golden boot
Indian psychologist recommends finger caps for bowlers and fielders
BAF waiting for green signal to start training camp
Wali Faisal wants a tournament solely for the local booters


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft