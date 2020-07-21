Woods struggles again in final round of Memorial





Woods, a five-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, made the cut on the number to keep his perfect streak of cuts made in the tournament in his 18th appearance.

The 44-year-old reigning Masters champion was encouraged by a third-round 71, but could make nothing happen in a final round that included a double-bogey at the par-five seventh and five more bogeys including a five-foot par miss at the 18th.

His six-over total left him 18 off the lead held by Jon Rahm when Woods walked off the course.

Birdies at 16 and 17 with putts of 18 and 22 feet were little consolation, but Woods insisted the week offered reasons for optimism. "I got four rounds in," he said. 'I was fortunate to make the weekend and made some progress ball striking-wise," Woods said. -AFP

















