Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:42 AM
Real draw relegates Leganes and Messi claims golden boot

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea makes a save during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London, on July 19, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, JULY 20: Newly-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid dropped points for the first time since the season's restart on Sunday in a dramatic 2-2 draw that was not enough to save Leganes from relegation.
Leganes, who needed to beat Madrid and hope Celta Vigo failed to win against bottom club Espanyol, almost pulled off a miraculous escape but could not find a winner at the Butarque.
The draw means a rotated Madrid side surrendered the perfect record of 11 victories out of 11 since Spanish football came back from its coronavirus-enforced suspension while Karim Benzema fell short of Lionel Messi in the battle for the golden boot.
Gareth Bale was left out of Madrid's squad completely for what might have been his last La Liga fixture for the club. Zinedine Zidane said afterwards it was a "techinical decision".
Messi had earlier scored twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves, enough for him to claim a record seventh 'Pichichi Trophy' and to give Barcelona a boost ahead of the return leg of their last 16 Champions League tie against Napoli next month.
The double took Messi's league tally to 25 goals for the season and put him four clear of Benzema, who endured a quiet night against Leganes, with Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio on target.
The odds were always against Leganes but a miracle looked possible when Roger Assale equalised with 12 minutes left to find a winner.
But chances were missed and a penalty appeal was turned down, meaning they join Real Mallorca and Espanyol in Segunda next season.
"The lads are broken," said Leganes coach Javier Aguirre. "We had it within our grasp."
Real Sociedad and Granada, meanwhile, took the last two Europa League spots, with Getafe and Valencia missing out. Villarreal had already secured fifth place.
Granada thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 and qualification caps an incredible season for the club, who were only promoted from Segunda last term.
"Our aim was to stay up so to finish in the Europa League is a dream for us," said Granada striker Roberto Soldado.
Real Sociedad snuck into sixth place after Adnan Januzaj's 87th-minute goal clinched a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid.
Messi finishes as La Liga's top scorer for a record seventh time, pulling clear of Telmo Zarra's six while playing for Athletic Bilbao in the forties and fifties.  
"I'm never that bothered about the individual prizes and I would have preferred it to have come with a league title like before," added Messi.
Setien said on Saturday he still believes Barcelona, at their best, can win the Champions League next month.
And a sparkling attacking display certainly gave a glimpse of what is possible, even if Napoli in the last 16, and potentially Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, will offer a completely different test.
There could be fitness concerns for Setien too ahead of the second leg against Napoli. Clement Lenglet hobbled off with what looked like a groin problem, with Antoine Griezmann and Samuel Umtiti already out injured.      -AFP


