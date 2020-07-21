Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

BAF waiting for green signal to start training camp

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) is waiting for green signal from Youth and Sports Ministry to start their national archery team's training camp for the preparation of the Tokyo Olympic scheduled to be held in next year.
"We have metal preparation to start the camp at this moment …. actually we are waiting for the permission of the Youth and Sports Ministry … as soon as we'll get the permission from the ministry, we'll start the national team's training camp, said the BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal to BSS today.
Chapal said they have plan to divide the training camp in three categories - A, B and C - after getting the permission from the ministry. The A group will have twenty five players, the B group will consist with fifteen players and the C group will be twelve players. If the coronavirus situation improve, then A group will be called for the training camp where the maximum number of players will join there.
But, if the corona virus situation doesn't improve in a satisfactory level, the B or C group will be called for the training camp, he added.
Actually we want to start the national team's camp with twelve players because the camp will going to be a very expensive. We have already got a guideline from World Archery Federation to start the work …as the Olympic is ahead so we want to start the training camp, said the BAF general secretary.
"The Health Ministry's letter is
important to start the federation's
working activities in this regards because the sports ministry will give the
permission following the letter issued by the health ministry," added the BAF
general secretary.     -BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Kane double dents Leicester's Champions League bid
Woods struggles again in final round of Memorial
Ballon d'Or will not be awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus
De Gea blunders put Chelsea in FA Cup final
Real draw relegates Leganes and Messi claims golden boot
Indian psychologist recommends finger caps for bowlers and fielders
BAF waiting for green signal to start training camp
Wali Faisal wants a tournament solely for the local booters


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy â€˜persona non grataâ€™
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft