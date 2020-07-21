

Wali Faisal wants a tournament solely for the local booters

The defender, on Monday, says that the booters are eagerly waiting for the football events to roll soon. He says, "I hope Bangladesh Premier League resumes soon. Activities of football were paused in countries after the Pandemic hit severely. The same happened in our country. But, football has started rolling in some countries recently. We are waiting for something like that here. We the players of BPL are out of football activities for the last four to five months. Now we wish to return in football."

The experienced booter wants that the clubs, officials and federation to take measures to reinitiate sporting activities shortly.

Like many other sportsmen, he too learned that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is considering on starting games only if it can get nod from the Ministry of Health.

Wali says, "We want to play the BPL in a little while and will request the clubs and BFF to take stapes for that. Before you begin the BPL again, please arrange an event for the local booters so that they can improve their performance for the league. It will also be pertinent for the national team."

















