

Cricketers get idea to reduce anxiety

According to him, proper activities could reduce the anxiety which would eventually keep them fit mentally.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) observed a long gap from cricket, forced by the deadly coronavirus, created an adverse impact on the cricketers. To help them reduce those anxieties, Ali Azhar Khan who worked with the country's cricketers quite a few times was hired.

In the initial stage, he counseled Women cricketers on last Saturday and Akbar Ali and company got his direction on Sunday night. The board has the plan to hire his service for the national cricketers also at a later stage.

"He tried to make us believe that what we're thinking and what makes us tense is not ideally right. Such as we're very tense that we would forget our batting and bowling if we stay at home continuously but he clearly made us understand that it's not possible for us in just four months to forget the job, which we've been doing for the last 10 years," Rumana Ahmed said on Monday, adding that Ali Azhar Khan also advised to keep faith on our ability.

"I've been playing cricket for the last 10 years. If I think that the gap would make an adverse impact on me, I will be gripped by fear factor. So he told us to keep faith on our ability. According to him, fear factor would ruin mental peace so it is imperative to not to fear of anything else. It's all about doing proper activities. He said a person would never forget a skill that he/she honed for long days."

Rumana said that the session of psychologist was badly needed in this crunch time to help them back on track on psychological aspects.

"In such tough time, this kind of session is very helpful. Ali Azhar Khan also counseled us in 2014. He helped us in doing yoga, his speech gave us the mental strength. We were benefited mentally and this time also it is the same," Rumana concluded. -BSS

















