Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:41 AM
Rain compels Tigers to go for indoor batting

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Sports Reporter

Heavy downpour didn't allow Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun and Shafiul Islam to continue outdoor practicing on Monday. They rather sharpened their batting knowledge in indoor room of the BCB academy.
It's known that Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam to practice at Mirpur but Mushi and Shafiul didn't come to practice on day-2. As per BCB's schedule, every player has a day-off on by rotation basis. That's why Imrul was absent on the 1st day and Mushi and Shafiul on the 2nd day.
According to the schedule Imrul was slated for running at Academy Ground between 10:00am and 10:30am but due to heavy shower the southpaw batter did fitness training at gym at that slotted time before started batting. Mithun on the other hand, started batting at 9:00am and batted for one and a half hour.










