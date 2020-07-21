Video
England eye 2nd Test win against West Indies

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

England's Stuart Broad celebrates after trapping West Indies' Roston Chase LBW (leg before wicket) during play on the final day of the second Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 20, 2020. photo: AFP

England's Stuart Broad celebrates after trapping West Indies' Roston Chase LBW (leg before wicket) during play on the final day of the second Test cricket match between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 20, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JULY 20: Stuart Broad took two quick wickets to leave the West Indies reeling as England pressed for a series-levelling win in the second Test on Monday after a dashing innings by Ben Stokes.
West Indies were 25-3 at lunch on the final day at Old Trafford, chasing a nominal target of 312 after the hosts declared, but with their main goal to bat out the day and preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Recalled paceman Broad, controversially rested from England's four-wicket defeat in the first Test at Southampton, had lunch figures of 2-17 from six overs.
Broad had already rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287.
And he was on target again Monday, with Broad, England's second-most successful Test bowler of all time, striking just five balls into the tourists' second innings.
Broad had John Campbell caught behind by Jos Buttler, although it needed the bowler's plea for a review, which England captain Joe Root answered at the last moment, to reveal a thin edge.
Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists' first innings, lbw for 12.
And West Indies were 23-3 when Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump.  
Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings.
Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared, star all-rounder Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display.
England resumed on their overnight 37-2, with Stokes 16 not out and Root eight not out.
West Indies captain Jason Holder, knowing what England wanted to do, spread the field and far wide.
But Stokes still took 14 runs off the first over of the day, bowled by Kemar Roach.
The left-handed batsman smashed the fast bowler's fourth ball past a static long-off for four and next ball took the fielder out of the equation with a huge drive over his head for six.
Next over, Stokes should have been out for 29 when the star all-rounder slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.
Stokes punished the West Indies for that error, going to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off.
Root was then run out but England vice-captain Stokes continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six before elegantly gliding him to four down to third man off successive balls.
With England having scored 92 runs off 11 overs on Monday, Root declared to give then 85 overs in which to force victory.
The third Test, also being staged at Old Trafford, starts on Friday.     -AFP


