Imrul wants to step forward utilizing training



Imrul Kayes speaks after completing his first individual practice session at SBNCS Indoor on Monday. photo:: screenshot

Imrul was rested on day-1 as per BCB's individual practice policy, who came to the BCB for practice on day-2 and expressed his excitement by a video sent by the BC. He said, "Batted nearly four months later. It's a different feelings. Feeling good".

"I was willing to do batting for some more time but the bruise at hands made it impossible. This kind of experience is back after long time. At the start of my career, my hands were bruised after batting for long time," Kayes said.

It is now certain that Kayes can't hold the bat today (Tuesday) for the bruise he experienced on his hand.

"It will take one or day two to hold the bat again," Kayes said, adding that still it feels really good to hit the ball after four months.

"We did everything at home but the difference between training at home and outdoor is huge. It's natural there will be some rustiness. I hope it will be quelled very soon," Kayes said.

Soon after the beginning of expansion of COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, BCB to either postpone or cancel all domestic and international fixtures and advised players to continue practicing at their respective homes. But it was hardly possible for them to conduct all types of practices at home, specially batting. Imrul admitted the limitation and said, "Though we worked out at home but didn't have the habit of batting".

The experienced batsman wants to utilize the opportunity he got. "Hope to utilize the scope. We have space now to work on our skills and fitness. It's a great time for us to go one step forward," he ended.















