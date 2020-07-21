Dhaka-5, Pabna-4 by-poll schedule in August













"We have decided not to hold any election during the corona pandemic. We will announce the polls schedule of these two parliamentary constituencies in the end of August, " senior secretary of EC Md Alamgir told reporters after a commission meeting held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Monday.

He however said the EC has already defered the polls of these two constituencies. The Commission will declare the schedule of two by-election at the end of August as the EC have time in its hand, he added.

Alamgir also said the EC has also decided to announce the poll schedule of Sirajganj-1 and Dhaka-18 parliamentary seats on the same time.

On May 6, Dhaka-5 parliamentary constituency fell vacant due to the death of Awami League MP Habibur Rahman Molla. Pabna-4 parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of AL lawmaker and former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sharif on April 2. Sirajganj-1 parliamentary seat fell vacant due to the death of veteran politician and former health minister Mohammad Nasim on June 13 and Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant due to the death of AL MP and former home minister Sahara Khatun on July 9.