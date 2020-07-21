Tk 4,506.75 crore DNCC budget announced





The budget was approved at the second meeting of the DNCC held at Mirpur Ward Community Center under the chairmanship of Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam and in the presence of Ward councillors.

Like other years, the DNCC mayor did not hold any press conference after the approval of the budget, rather he is planning to hold it later, said an official of the DNCC.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the total revenue expenditure has been fixed at Tk 619.75 crore. Mayor Atiqul Islam urged the ward councillors to be mindful on collection of holding tax.

DNCC mayor also urged to the councillors to plant at least 1,000 trees during the current monsoon season.

Of the revenue, DNCC set a target of earning the highest Tk 400 crore from holding tax, which is Tk 40 crore less than the last fiscal.

DNCC also set a target of earning Tk 300 crore from property transfer fees and Tk 100 crore from trade license fees.

DNCC has allocated Tk 70 crore for activities to control the mosquito problem, which was Tk 49.30 crore in the last fiscal.

Mayor Atiqul Islam also kept Tk 100 crore for garbage management work, which was Tk 86 crore in the last fiscal.

He increased his development expenditure, considering the expansion of DNCC areas and kept Tk 3,660 crore in the current fiscal Tk 1,324.26 crore higher than the last fiscal.

Of the money for development activities, Tk 599.15 crore will come from DNCC's own sources and government fund, while Tk 3,010.85 crore will come through different foreign funded projects.

Apart from these, Tk 50 crore will also come from government's special allocations.

Of the expenditure, the highest Tk 286 crore will be spent on road and traffic infrastructure development and maintenance which was Tk 363 crore in the last fiscal.

The DNCC also kept Tk 4.25 crore for graveyard, cremation ground development and maintenance purposes which was Tk 7.25 crore in the last fiscal.

The amount of Tk 3.50 crore was kept for the city's park and playground development works in the current fiscal which is Tk 50 crore less than the last fiscal.

DNCC also kept Tk 18.20 crore for environmental development activities like tree plantation, beautification, construction of public toilet, landfill development and maintenance, and construction and maintenance of secondary transfer station.

The meeting was attended by DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md. Abdul Hai, Secretary Rabindra Shri Barua, Divisional Heads among others.















