Dhaka-Rajshahi flights resume Tuesday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has decided to resume domestic flights on the Dhaka-Rajshahi route on Tuesday after three and a half months of suspension amid the pandemic.

The flights will follow health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said CAAB Chairman Md Mofidur Rahman.

Rahman has also signalled that CAAB will resume flights to Cox's Bazar as soon as medical equipment is installed at the airport.

US-Bangla Airlines and Novoair will operate daily flights on the Dhaka-Rajshahi route as they have received the permission, they said. -bdnews24.com







