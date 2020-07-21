Video
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:41 AM
3 killed in ‘shootouts’ with cops

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

At least two drug case accused and a key suspect in the murder of police were killed in a different 'shootout' incidents in Dhaka, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar on Monday.
A man accused in 25 cases of narcotics and illegal firearms was killed in a gunfight with the detective police at Khilgaon in the capital.
The detective police said he was the top drug dealer of the area.  Md Asaduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police, Motijheel unit, said the suspect, Rajib, 35, was known as 'the butcher' among the local people.
The detective police, acting on a tip-off, raided Khilgaon's Nagdarpar area in the early hours of Monday.
Upon discovering the presence of law enforcers, the drug dealers opened fire on the law enforcers and the police retaliated.
After the smoke cleared, Rajib was found injured and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.  The police seized two bullets and 500 pieces of Yaba tablets from the spot.
Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent adds, Mamun Mia, a key suspect in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector of police in Brahmanbaria, has died in a 'shootout' with the Rapid Action Battalion.
The shootout took place at Chandpur Bazar in Machhihata of Sadar Upazila on Sunday, said Chandan Debnath, Assistant Director of RAB-14 Bhairab Camp.
ASI Amir Hossain of Sadar Police Station was stabbed to death near Chandpur Bridge while he was chasing a crime suspect on Friday. The incident also left ASI Moni Shankar injured. Police filed a case naming five people
Mamun Mia, son of Musa Mia from Chandpur village, was named as the key suspect.
"A team of RAB raided Chandpur Bazar overnight in a bid to nab Mamun. His gang opened fire after the RAB team appeared on the scene. RAB retaliated in self-defence and Mamun was injured," Chandan said.
Doctors pronounced Mamun dead on arrival at the Brahmanbaria Central Hospital, he said. RAB recovered a pistol, four bullets and a sharp weapon from the scene. The raid also left two RAB members injured.
Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent added, an accused in a drug case was killed in a reported gunfight with policemen near Khuruskul Bridge in Cox's Bazar town early Monday. The deceased was identified as Mizan, 33, a resident of Paschim Tekpara in Ward No 4 of Cox's Bazar municipality.
Abu Mohammad Shahjahan Kabir, Officer-in-Charge of Cox's Bazar Model Police Station, said a case was filed with the police station on February 25 in connection with Yaba pills looting from Abu Sayed Company Jetty in Majherghat of the district town on February 8.
Mizan was made the prime accused in the case and, after that, he went into hiding.
Benapole immigration police arrested Mizan on July 17 and handed him over to Cox's Bazar district police.
Following Mizan's information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the bridge area early in the morning.
When the team approached the area, Mizan's associates attacked police and opened fire on them, forcing the police personnel to fire back that triggered the gunfight.
Later, police rescued bullet-hit Mizan from the spot and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where on-duty doctors pronounced him dead.
Police recovered 10,000 Yaba pills, a country-made pistol and one round of bullet from the spot.


