BD to get free vaccine first Says the Health Secretary





Mannan said, "The World Health Organization (WHO) has a rule that people of a country with a per capita income below 4,000 will get the vaccine for free."

"As the country's per capita income is around two thousand US dollars vaccine will be available free for Bangladesh. As such, we will get it free. We will try to get it first," he said.

He made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 Control Advisory Committee on Monday.

After receiving the vaccine the government has a plan to gradually distribute it to at least 80 percent of the people in the country. At the same time, the government will take appropriate steps for the process of bringing more vaccine, he said.

Besides, the secretary said, the health sector currently had about three lakh kits in stock. The process of importing more kits is continuing. If they test 10 thousand people per day, they can run it for at least one more month with the stored kit, he said.

In the meantime, of course we will be able to import some more kits. So there is no crisis in coronavirus test in the country. Of course, more initiatives will be taken to increase coronavirus testing.

He said, "A task force will be formed to control the chaotic situation in the health sector." The image crisis in the health sector needs to be addressed. Health care must be ensured here."

MA Mannan said, "A new director has been appointed to the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) last month. Due to his role, Tk124 crore has been saved in this sector in the last one month."

Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Directorate General of Health Service, was present at this meeting. Acknowledging the deep crisis in the health sector, he said, "We must all work together to overcome this crisis."















If vaccine for the coronavirus is invented Bangladesh will get it first, says Health Secretary MA Mannan.Mannan said, "The World Health Organization (WHO) has a rule that people of a country with a per capita income below 4,000 will get the vaccine for free.""As the country's per capita income is around two thousand US dollars vaccine will be available free for Bangladesh. As such, we will get it free. We will try to get it first," he said.He made the remarks at a virtual meeting of the Covid-19 Control Advisory Committee on Monday.After receiving the vaccine the government has a plan to gradually distribute it to at least 80 percent of the people in the country. At the same time, the government will take appropriate steps for the process of bringing more vaccine, he said.Besides, the secretary said, the health sector currently had about three lakh kits in stock. The process of importing more kits is continuing. If they test 10 thousand people per day, they can run it for at least one more month with the stored kit, he said.In the meantime, of course we will be able to import some more kits. So there is no crisis in coronavirus test in the country. Of course, more initiatives will be taken to increase coronavirus testing.He said, "A task force will be formed to control the chaotic situation in the health sector." The image crisis in the health sector needs to be addressed. Health care must be ensured here."MA Mannan said, "A new director has been appointed to the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) last month. Due to his role, Tk124 crore has been saved in this sector in the last one month."Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Directorate General of Health Service, was present at this meeting. Acknowledging the deep crisis in the health sector, he said, "We must all work together to overcome this crisis."