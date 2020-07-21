Oxford C-19 vaccine safe: Lancet





The vaccine invented by Oxford University against coronavirus is safe and able to develop immunity. The results of the first phase of the vaccine's clinical trial were published in the International Medical Journal on The Lancet on Monday.According to The Lancet on Twitter, a subgroup of ten participants, administered the Oxford Vaccine Candidate to 1,077 people in the first and second phases of the clinical trial. The results showed that up to 56 days of testing, strong antibody production and T-cell immunity were developed. These results may be more after giving the second dose.About 200 organizations around the world are trying to invent the vaccine of Covid-19 among them Oxford in the UK and Moderna in the United States are ahead from others. The World Health Organization also said that Oxford is at the forefront of vaccine development.According to the BBC, the findings of the study are much more promising. But now is not the time to say whether it will provide adequate protection.