Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:40 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Oxford C-19 vaccine safe: Lancet

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The vaccine invented by Oxford University against coronavirus is safe and able to develop immunity. The results of the first phase of the vaccine's clinical trial were published in the International Medical Journal on The Lancet on Monday.
According to The Lancet on Twitter, a subgroup of ten participants, administered the Oxford Vaccine Candidate to 1,077 people in the first and second phases of the clinical trial. The results showed that up to 56 days of testing, strong antibody production and T-cell immunity were developed. These results may be more after giving the second dose.
About 200 organizations around the world are trying to invent the vaccine of Covid-19 among them Oxford in the UK and Moderna in the United States are ahead from others. The World Health Organization also said that Oxford is at the forefront of vaccine development.
According to the BBC, the findings of the study are much more promising. But now is not the time to say whether it will provide adequate protection.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka-5, Pabna-4 by-poll schedule in August
Tk 4,506.75 crore DNCC budget announced
Dhaka-Rajshahi flights resume Tuesday
ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia due to Covid-19
3 killed in ‘shootouts’ with cops
BD to get free vaccine first Says the Health Secretary
Oxford C-19 vaccine safe: Lancet
Consider internet as ‘asset’ in edn: Mustafa Jabbar


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft