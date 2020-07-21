ICRC, Cox’s Sadar Hospital working to strengthen emergency healthcare services





Having provided medical care to over 100,000 patients across Cox's Bazar, including host communities and displaced population from Rakhine in the past year since inauguration, the renovated emergency department of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital marks its first anniversary on Monday.

Healthcare staff continues to provide emergency care to the patients across the district arriving in the ED of the district's main government medical facility that covers three and half million people.

Health staffs in the ED are trained in emergency care skills; essential medication and equipment are available; and this ensures that the ED is appropriately equipped and designed to cater for the needs of the attending patients, said ICRC.

The ED has catered for almost two thousand critical patients with a survival rate of 98%, according to ICRC.

By introducing one attendant per patient in the ED, overcrowding was completely reduced. Additionally, the unnecessary admission of patients in the hospital was also reduced by 65%, effectively helping to markedly reduce the overcrowding of patients in the hospital wards.









Explaining the importance of the ED in the busiest hospital facility of the district, Farrukh Islomov, head of sub delegation of the ICRC in Cox's Bazar said, "A year after it was opened, the ED provided emergency care to over 100,000 patients across Cox's Bazar, including host communities and displaced population from Rakhine."

"In an effort to improve the delivery of health services, a triage system is put in place to ensure that patients needing urgent medical attention are provided with emergency care first - to alleviate suffering and save the life of the patient."

With the increasing threat of COVID-19 in the country, the ED continues to provide emergency care to patients while ensuring preventive measures are respected like physical distancing, temperature checks, and with installation of hand washing facilities; in addition to constant disinfection of all surfaces, said ICRC. -UNB

