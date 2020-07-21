Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020, 10:40 AM
latest
Home News

Schoolboy drowned in Debiganj

Published : Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, July, 20: A primary school student drowned in a pond at Dugipara village under Debiganj upazila of the district on Monday noon.
He was identified as Sanjit Mohon alias Dodiram 9, son of Pania Mohon and a student of class three in Jagannatpur Government Primary School.
Victim's father said Sanjit went to a pond near his relative's house for bathing. Suddenly he dipped into it and remained missing.
Being informed, fire service personnel of Boda upazila reached there and after half an hour frantic search they rescued him .
He was rushed to Debiganj health complex where on duty doctor Dr, Sarmin Jahan declared him to dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC mayor inaugurates 4 multi-storey residential buildings in Sebak Colony
ICRC, Cox’s Sadar Hospital working to strengthen emergency healthcare services
Schoolboy drowned in Debiganj
Coronavirus in South Asia: Is a lack of testing hiding scale of the outbreak?
Mutations making corona ‘more infectious’
Bacteria that eats metal discovered by accident after 100 years
Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3
A slap gets returned with murder


Latest News
US rapper Kanye West holds chaotic opening of 2020 polls bid
Ronaldo double puts Juventus on brink of nine in a row
Syria says Israel strikes southern Damascus, sources say Iranian bases hit
KSA announces July 31 as 1st day of Eid-ul-Azha
Vaccine studies offer new hope as WHO warns on Africa
Asian budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers
Shahabuddin hospital MD held
United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Most Read News
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths
BD to be first to get free vaccines after invention: Health secy
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
RAB receives 140 complaints against Shahed
T20 World Cup postponed until 2021
Sabrina sent to jail after remand
UAE launches historic 1st mission to Mars
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft