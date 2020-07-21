Schoolboy drowned in Debiganj

PANCHAGARH, July, 20: A primary school student drowned in a pond at Dugipara village under Debiganj upazila of the district on Monday noon.

He was identified as Sanjit Mohon alias Dodiram 9, son of Pania Mohon and a student of class three in Jagannatpur Government Primary School.

Victim's father said Sanjit went to a pond near his relative's house for bathing. Suddenly he dipped into it and remained missing.

Being informed, fire service personnel of Boda upazila reached there and after half an hour frantic search they rescued him .

He was rushed to Debiganj health complex where on duty doctor Dr, Sarmin Jahan declared him to dead.



















