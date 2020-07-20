Consider internet as ‘asset’ in edn: Mustafa Jabbar





While addressing a webinar on start-ups opportunities as chief guest, Mustafa Jabbar also directed the students to utilize the benefits of connectivity.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised the seminar titled 'Startup Opportunities in ICT and Telecommunications at digital platform on Saturday night at its Dhanmondi office.









Mustafa Jabbar said, "Bangladesh had missed the previous three industrial revolutions. We are moving towards knowledge economy decreasing dependency on agriculture. All of this became possible due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been leading the country from upfront towards fourth industrial revolution (4IR)."

"The digital transformation of education is must for developing skilled workforces for 4IR," added.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh introduced national level digital transformation in 2008 which was followed by other countries like United Kingdom, India and Maldives later.

