Monday, 20 July, 2020, 6:02 PM
Home Back Page

Consider internet as ‘asset’ in edn: Mustafa Jabbar

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar urged the educational institutions to consider internet as an asset to invest for students promoting distance learning amid pandemic to unearth their potentials.
While addressing a webinar on start-ups opportunities as chief guest, Mustafa Jabbar also directed the students to utilize the benefits of connectivity.
University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised the seminar titled 'Startup Opportunities in ICT and Telecommunications at digital platform on Saturday night at its Dhanmondi office.




Mustafa Jabbar said, "Bangladesh had missed the previous three industrial revolutions. We are moving towards knowledge economy decreasing dependency on agriculture. All of this became possible due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been leading the country from upfront towards fourth industrial revolution (4IR)."
"The digital transformation of education is must for developing skilled workforces for 4IR," added.
He also mentioned that Bangladesh introduced national level digital transformation in 2008 which was followed by other countries like United Kingdom, India and Maldives later.
Pointing out the benefits of Demographic dividend of Bangladesh, technology expert Mustafa further said that the country will be benefited by workforces of 65 percent youth population till 2031.



