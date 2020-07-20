Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Rooppur NPP Unit-1: Equipment manufacturing in full swing in Russia

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Special Correspondent

Russian state owned atomic energy Corporation ROSATOM on Sunday said that manufacturing and testing works of various equipments for the Rooppur Nuclear plant is going on in Russia in full swing.
In a statement on Sunday, the Rosatom said the tests confirmed the strength and tightness of base metal as well as of weld joints of the both reactors, which belong to items of first safety class in a nuclear power plant.
Rooppur NPP will have two power units -- each of 1,200 MW capacities. Each unit will be equipped with a latest Russian generation 3+ VVER-1200 reactor.
As part of technical control, hydraulic tests of Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) and the first Steam Generator for the unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant have recently been completed at the Volgodonsk Branch of 'AEM-technology' 'Atommash' in Russia.
After having been fully sealed, the 11-metre-tall RPV was tested in an underground Caisson. The RPV was filled with distilled water, which was heated up to 100 degrees Celsius and a maximum pressure of 24.5 MPa (1.4 times higher than the working pressure) was built for testing, it noted.
Reactor Pressure Vessel is a vertical cylindrical vessel with elliptical bottom and contains a reactor core and the Internals.
Similarly, in other testing, all holes of the steam generator were closed with special blind covers. Primary and secondary circuits of the Steam Generator were filled with distilled water, said Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the country's first nuclear power project. Rosatom said the primary circuit was tested at a pressure of 24.5 MPa and water temperature of 350 degrees Celsius.
The secondary circuit was tested at a pressure of 11.45 MPa and water temperature of 300 degrees Celsius. In both cases, the pressure was 1.4 times higher than the operating pressure.
The steam generator is a heat exchanger which is 14 metres in length, more than 4 m in diameter, and weighs 350 tons. The Unit-1 of Rooppur NPP will have four such steam generators.
Earlier in the same factory, welding of steam generator bottom -- final manufacturing stage was completed.




Before welding Steam Generator vessel was fed with SG tubes. The automatic welding of the bottoms was performed at a temperature of 120-190 degrees for 5 days. The welding of two joints uses 700 kgs of wire and 900 kgs of flux.


