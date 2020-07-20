3 Bangladeshis, alleged to be cattle smugglers, lynched in Assam





The police said the incident took place at Bogrijan Tea Estate under Patharkandi police station and near the India-Bangladesh border. Four others, who had come along with the deceased, managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

"An enquiry revealed that they had crossed over with a motive to smuggle cows. They were lynched by the locals who are yet to be identified," Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna claimed.

The police recovered fence-cutters, rope, bag, wires besides biscuits and bread, manufactured in Bangladesh, from the site. The bodies have been retrieved and a process is on to hand those to Bangladeshi authorities through the Border Security Force, they said.

















