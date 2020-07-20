Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
War criminal Azhar files review petition

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Condemned war criminal and Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam on Sunday filed a review petition with the Supreme Court against its verdict upholding his death penalty for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.
Advocate Mohammed Shishir Monir, a defense lawyer, who submitted the review petition on Sunday afternoon with the Appellate Division, said, "The 23-page review petition gives 14 arguments for acquittal. The chief justice will set a date for the hearing."
On March 15, the Appellate Division issued a full verdict upholding the death sentence on Azharul Islam for crimes against humanity.
Defendants in crimes against humanity cases have 15 days to seek a review after the verdict is announced. But Azhar has not been able to review so far as the regular court have remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We have filed the review petition for ATM Azharul Islam against the Appellate Division verdict, including 14 grounds on which the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court may consider to exempt him from the charges brought against him," said lawyer Shishir Monir. The defense lawyer said, "One of the four judges of the Appellate Division bench has disagreed with the three others who upheld death penalty for ATM Azharul Islam in few of the charges.










