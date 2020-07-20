Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Home Back Page

Medical waste management: HC wants to know progress on measures taken

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to inform it within August 10 on what steps have been taken for proper management of medical-related waste during pandemic.
The court asked the secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests to submit a report on this to the court.
A virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by environmentalist Dr. Anika Ali and the rights organisation 'Law and Life Foundation' seeking its necessary directives.
Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab appeared for the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Debashish Bhattacharya represented the state.
During hearing on the petition, petitioners' lawyer Barrister Humayun told the HC that a large quantity of medical waste is produced in the country, including Dhaka city, every day but they are not properly disposed of.
Therefore, public health and environment are at high risk, he argued.
The lawyer prayed to the High Court to pass an order on the authorities concerned of the government to take necessary measures to ensure proper management and disposal of the medical waste in line with the Medical Waste Act.


