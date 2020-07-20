BD backs UAE in IUCN polls





On Sunday afternoon, UAE candidate Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak made a phone call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sought Bangladesh's support to his candidature in the IUCN president post.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lent Bangladesh's support to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told media.

The press secretary said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak made the phone call to the prime minister and sought Bangladesh's support to his candidature in the IUCN president post.

However, the IUCN election will take place in the World Conservation Congress to be held in the French capital of Paris from January 13-14 in 2021.

The IUCN (officially International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources) is an international organization working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.

Established in 1948, IUCN has a membership of over 1400 governmental and non-governmental organizations.















