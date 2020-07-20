C-19 situation improving in Ctg





According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, the number of Covid-19 infected patients has come down to two digits after long three months.

Sources said, a total of 85 patients have been identified in Chattogram during the last 24 hours. But earlier the infected patients were more than two hundred in April, May and June. Even in the first week of July, the number of the infected patients was over 300 daily.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon office sources said the number of the infected patients have been declining since the second week of the current month.

When contacted, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that the number of infected patients have been declining in the port city in the last few days. Accordingly, the number of death has also decreased, he said.

He said more than six persons had died earlier. But in the last 24 hours, two persons have died of Covid-19 in Chattogram, he added. But during the previous 24 hours only one patient had died of Covid-19 in Chattogram.

Besides, he said, none died of Covid-19 in Chattogram in the second week of the current month.

Fazle Rabbi said, "We are apprehending the onslaught of coronavirus again in Chattogram after the Holy Eid-ul-Azha."

The Civil Surgeon and other health experts in Chattogram have asked the local administration to strengthen the rules and regulations to control the movement of people to continue the present declining trend of Covid-19 in Chattogram.

Fazle Rabbi said that a total of 12,754 Covid-patients have been identified in Chattogram during the last few months. Of them, 7,624 have so far recovered, he said.

Besides, a total of 223 had died of Covid-19 in Chattogram, he disclosed.

The Civil Surgeon claimed that 17 ICU beds are occupied while 13 ICU beds remained vacant. Moreover, among the total of 950 isolation beds, a total of 800 beds remained vacant.

He also claimed that the infection rate has also declined remarkably. He said more than 30 per cent of the tested patients have been identified as corona positive earlier.

But presently, the rate of infected patients has declined to 17 per cent of the tested patients.

Chattogram had witnessed the first Covid-19 dead on April 9 and the number of casualties had increased since the first week of May.

















