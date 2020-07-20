Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Fake C-19 Certificates

Legal notice seeks compensation for victims

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

A rights organisation on Sunday served a legal notice to the authorities concerned, asking them to give Tk 10 lakh as compensation to each of the victims that received fake Covid-19 certificates issued by Regent Hospital.
Children Charity Bangladesh Foundation (CCBF), represented by its Director Ishrat Hasan, sent the legal notice through emails to the health and home secretaries, director general of Directorate General of Health Services and chairman and managing director of Regent Hospital, requesting them to make a list of the persons, who got fake Covid-19 certificates from the hospital, and provide them with the compensation in 48 hours.
Barrister Md Abdul Halim, who served the legal notice on behalf of the organisation, urged the government respondents concerned to publish a list of the names of the hospitals and diagnostic centres that have legal licences to conduct Covid-19 tests.
In the legal notice, the organisation requested them to take necessary measures to monitor the activities of the hospitals and diagnostic centres at the upazila level, regarding the test and treatment for patients.


