Pessina strike stalls Atalanta in Verona

Atalanta have scored in a club record 22 games in a row, but Zapata's second-half goal was not enough to bring home the three points. Gasperini's side are the only team to remain unbeaten on the road this season, but their hopes of a first Scudetto in the team's 112-year history are all but over with four games left to play. -AFP MILAN, JULY 19: Matteo Pessina grabbed the equaliser for Hellas Verona to hold his high-flying parent club Atalanta 1-1 in Serie A on Saturday.Atalanta move level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, but are six points adrift of Serie A leaders Juventus.On-loan Pessina headed in just before the hour mark in Verona minutes after Colombian striker Duvan Zapata had put the visitors ahead.Atalanta are equal on 71 points with Inter Milan, who travel to fifth-placed Roma on Sunday, with eight-time reigning champions Juventus, hosting fourth-placed Lazio, who are eight points adrift of top spot, on Monday.Atalanta have scored in a club record 22 games in a row, but Zapata's second-half goal was not enough to bring home the three points. Gasperini's side are the only team to remain unbeaten on the road this season, but their hopes of a first Scudetto in the team's 112-year history are all but over with four games left to play. -AFP