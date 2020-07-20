'We deserve to win a trophy': Luiz





Arsenal defender Luiz enjoyed a sweet moment of redemption as his superb display paved the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double to knock out holders City at Wembley.

Luiz was lambasted after giving away a goal before being sent off for conceding a penalty in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at City in their first game following the coronavirus hiatus.

But the Brazilian kept City at bay in the rematch and Arsenal, through to a record 21st FA Cup final, will play Chelsea or Manchester United in the showpiece on August 1.

"We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy," Luiz told BT Sport.

"It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world. We were humble, we understood the way we had to play and we took the opportunities to score.

"We have to be mature, to understand what level we are in the process." -AFP















LONDON, JULY 19: David Luiz insists Arsenal's shock 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals proves they deserve to be contenders for major trophies.Arsenal defender Luiz enjoyed a sweet moment of redemption as his superb display paved the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double to knock out holders City at Wembley.Luiz was lambasted after giving away a goal before being sent off for conceding a penalty in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at City in their first game following the coronavirus hiatus.But the Brazilian kept City at bay in the rematch and Arsenal, through to a record 21st FA Cup final, will play Chelsea or Manchester United in the showpiece on August 1."We have a final to play this season and we will try and win a title for this club because this club deserves to win a trophy," Luiz told BT Sport."It was a great result against one of the best teams in the world. We were humble, we understood the way we had to play and we took the opportunities to score."We have to be mature, to understand what level we are in the process." -AFP