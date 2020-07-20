Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 6:01 PM
Many U-19 WC winning boys may play for senior team, says coach Naveed Nawaz

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Naveed Nawaz, whose coaching contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been extended for the U-19 boys believes that many of his World Cup winning boys (beating India in the final earlier this year in South Africa) would play for the senior team in future.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Melbourne where he now lives, the 46-year-old former left-hander said, "going by the past many, if not all, U-19 players go on to play for the senior team. Sometimes we see special talents who get fast tracked and others have to come through a normal course, which is domestic cricket".
Naveed is waiting to reach Dhaka. "As soon as it's safe and airports open for travel, I will leave for Dhaka. I am looking at all options on how the boys can start training. The senior boys have begun training Hopefully things will settle down soon".
In the meantime, the BCB have arranged a Canada-based psychologist Ali Khan Sumon for the women's team and he may also be hired to interact with the junior boys.
"Mental health is a vital area to look at when we are slowly coming out of a pandemic", Naveed added.
Naveed Nawaz's coaching was appreciated by the U-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali.
"He has an excellent knowledge of the game and he plans very well. What I like most about him is : he understands the players very well and does not ask beyond their abilities. Besides that, we all players can communicate with him very easily", the captain, who is now not eligible to play U-19 matches, said to this reporter.   
The next U-19 team will be made up of boys born after 2002 September.









