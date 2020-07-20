Monaco confirm Moreno exit as Kovac awaits

MONACO, JULY 19: Monaco announced on Sunday the departure of coach Robert Moreno after barely six months in charge, with former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac expected to take over at the Ligue 1 club.

Ex-Spain coach Moreno, 42, was appointed in December after Leonardo Jardim was dismissed by Monaco for the second time in just over a year. "The club has launched a procedure leading to the departure of Robert Moreno. The Spanish coach was informed of this in a preliminary meeting on Saturday," Monaco said in a statement. -AFP







