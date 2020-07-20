Coping with outdoor will take time, say Mithun





After the 1st day's practice, Mithun gave reaction by a video sent by the BCB. He said, "We got scope to practice in the ground after a long gap of four months. Batting, running everything is seemingly a little bit difficult since we continued indoor practice in those days."

"We had continued our training session as per BCB guideline at our home. But there is difference between practice at home and under open sky. It obviously seems tougher to batting and running after so long time."

But he is happy to be back at the stadium, stating that he needs some more time to cope with everything.

"But it's good to do running and batting at indoor after a long time. It may take some time to cope with everything. But hopefully I won't take much time" he extend.

"It'll take some times to cope with outdoor. But we are expecting that we shall get back everything as things were in the past," he hoped.

COVID-19 outbreak compelled BCB to either postpone or cancel all domestic and international fixtures since March and cricketers were advised to continue practicing at their respective homes. But some senior cricketers expressed their interest to continue work-outs from grounds. BCB however, delayed to response considering player's health hazards.















A bunch of nine-cricketer practiced at four grounds across the country after four months indoor practices. They are now facing hardships to adjust with outdoor cricketing activities, which Bangladesh middle-order batsmen Mohammad Mithun told on Sunday.After the 1st day's practice, Mithun gave reaction by a video sent by the BCB. He said, "We got scope to practice in the ground after a long gap of four months. Batting, running everything is seemingly a little bit difficult since we continued indoor practice in those days.""We had continued our training session as per BCB guideline at our home. But there is difference between practice at home and under open sky. It obviously seems tougher to batting and running after so long time."But he is happy to be back at the stadium, stating that he needs some more time to cope with everything."But it's good to do running and batting at indoor after a long time. It may take some time to cope with everything. But hopefully I won't take much time" he extend."It'll take some times to cope with outdoor. But we are expecting that we shall get back everything as things were in the past," he hoped.COVID-19 outbreak compelled BCB to either postpone or cancel all domestic and international fixtures since March and cricketers were advised to continue practicing at their respective homes. But some senior cricketers expressed their interest to continue work-outs from grounds. BCB however, delayed to response considering player's health hazards.