Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Sports

Shakib's father tests COVID-19 positive

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's father Mashrur Reza was tested positive for COVID-19.
Mashrur Reza gave his sample for test on Saturday and result on Sunday showed he is contracted with the virus. He kept him in isolation, said Magura's Civil Surgeon Dr. Prodip Kumar Saha.
However, Shakib's mother is okay and doing fine. Both his father and mother is staying in Magura.
Shakib who is in USA with his family regularly keeps contact with his parents, said Mshrur Reza.
"I have been in isolation in another room in our Magua house. Shakib has been in contact with me regularly and told me not to be tensed," Mashrur Reza said.
Shakib is currently serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the
corrupt approaches by bookies.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pessina strike stalls Atalanta in Verona
Sumo resumes in front of fans despite rise in Japan virus infections
Lille coach says three players have tested positive for COVID-19
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
'We deserve to win a trophy': Luiz
Gundogan urges Man City to shape up after FA Cup exit
Cricket returns to SAfrica after week of race controversy
Many U-19 WC winning boys may play for senior team, says coach Naveed Nawaz


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft