Shakib's father tests COVID-19 positive





Mashrur Reza gave his sample for test on Saturday and result on Sunday showed he is contracted with the virus. He kept him in isolation, said Magura's Civil Surgeon Dr. Prodip Kumar Saha.

However, Shakib's mother is okay and doing fine. Both his father and mother is staying in Magura.

Shakib who is in USA with his family regularly keeps contact with his parents, said Mshrur Reza.

"I have been in isolation in another room in our Magua house. Shakib has been in contact with me regularly and told me not to be tensed," Mashrur Reza said.

Shakib is currently serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the

corrupt approaches by bookies. -BSS

















Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's father Mashrur Reza was tested positive for COVID-19.Mashrur Reza gave his sample for test on Saturday and result on Sunday showed he is contracted with the virus. He kept him in isolation, said Magura's Civil Surgeon Dr. Prodip Kumar Saha.However, Shakib's mother is okay and doing fine. Both his father and mother is staying in Magura.Shakib who is in USA with his family regularly keeps contact with his parents, said Mshrur Reza."I have been in isolation in another room in our Magua house. Shakib has been in contact with me regularly and told me not to be tensed," Mashrur Reza said.Shakib is currently serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report thecorrupt approaches by bookies. -BSS