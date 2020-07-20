Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Sports

Tigers resume training at ground after 4 months

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Shafiul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun trained in Mirpur on Sunday.

Shafiul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun trained in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed interested cricketers to practice at ground and maintained a strict individual training schedule commenced on Sunday.
The cricketing activities at the Home of Cricket Mirpur began with the running session of Mushfiqur Rahim at sharp 9:00am. Mohammad Mithun was allowed for batting practice at that time but it was an indoor session. After half an hour, Mushi and Mithun exchanged their sessions. Mushi started batting and Muthin went for running. Speedster Shafiul Islam came at 11:00am and practiced maintaining similar processes.
There were no scopes of meeting among players. Ground staffs and BCB officials were also not allowed at Academy ground during practice hours considering player's health issues.
Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan and Mehedi Hasan are the nine cricketers who resumed individual training.
Mushfiq, Imrul, Mithun and Shafiul are allowed to practice at SBNCC but Imrul didn't come on day-1 and is expected to start practicing today. Khaled and Nasum practiced at SICS while Mehedi and Nurul will warmed up at SANS. Nayeem is not permitted to start practicing for bad weather in Chattogram.
The initial practice will continue till July 26 before the Eid-ul-Adha. BCB is contemplating to ensure players practice in a larger scale after the Eid.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pessina strike stalls Atalanta in Verona
Sumo resumes in front of fans despite rise in Japan virus infections
Lille coach says three players have tested positive for COVID-19
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
'We deserve to win a trophy': Luiz
Gundogan urges Man City to shape up after FA Cup exit
Cricket returns to SAfrica after week of race controversy
Many U-19 WC winning boys may play for senior team, says coach Naveed Nawaz


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft