Tigers resume training at ground after 4 months



Shafiul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun trained in Mirpur on Sunday.

The cricketing activities at the Home of Cricket Mirpur began with the running session of Mushfiqur Rahim at sharp 9:00am. Mohammad Mithun was allowed for batting practice at that time but it was an indoor session. After half an hour, Mushi and Mithun exchanged their sessions. Mushi started batting and Muthin went for running. Speedster Shafiul Islam came at 11:00am and practiced maintaining similar processes.

There were no scopes of meeting among players. Ground staffs and BCB officials were also not allowed at Academy ground during practice hours considering player's health issues.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan and Mehedi Hasan are the nine cricketers who resumed individual training.

Mushfiq, Imrul, Mithun and Shafiul are allowed to practice at SBNCC but Imrul didn't come on day-1 and is expected to start practicing today. Khaled and Nasum practiced at SICS while Mehedi and Nurul will warmed up at SANS. Nayeem is not permitted to start practicing for bad weather in Chattogram.

The initial practice will continue till July 26 before the Eid-ul-Adha. BCB is contemplating to ensure players practice in a larger scale after the Eid.

















