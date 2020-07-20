Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Foreign News

Man questioned in arson probe

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NANTES (France), July 19: French investigators questioned a man on Sunday who worked as a volunteer at the gothic cathedral of Nantes which was badly damaged by fire hours after he locked it up for the night.
Prosecutors launched an arson investigation after the Saturday morning blaze which they said appeared to have broken out in three different parts of the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul in Nantes, western France.
Sunday's questioning sought to "clarify elements of the schedule" of the man on Friday evening, Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP.
He was being held as part of "normal procedure" and it would be "premature" to suggest the man was a suspect in the case, he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two facemask thieves killed
Man questioned in arson probe
Israeli cops fire water cannons to disperse anti-govt protests
‘Syria polls a farce’
UK says China committing ‘gross’ abuses against Uighurs
UK ‘confident’ Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine
EU grapples over virus recovery as global death toll passes 600,000
Johnson reluctant to use national lockdown again


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft