Man questioned in arson probe

NANTES (France), July 19: French investigators questioned a man on Sunday who worked as a volunteer at the gothic cathedral of Nantes which was badly damaged by fire hours after he locked it up for the night.

Prosecutors launched an arson investigation after the Saturday morning blaze which they said appeared to have broken out in three different parts of the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul in Nantes, western France.

Sunday's questioning sought to "clarify elements of the schedule" of the man on Friday evening, Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told AFP.

He was being held as part of "normal procedure" and it would be "premature" to suggest the man was a suspect in the case, he added. -AFP









