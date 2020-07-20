‘Syria polls a farce’





BEIRUT, July 19: Syria's exiled opposition has called parliamentary polls on Sunday in government-held areas of the war-torn country a "farce" as millions abroad and in opposition-held territory are not taking part.President Bashar al-Assad's Baath party and its allies are expected to take most of parliament's 250 seats in the third such polls to be held since the civil war started nine years ago."The regime has not known (real) elections since it seized power 50 years ago," said senior opposition figure Nasr al-Hariri, referring to the date Assad's father Hafez al-Assad became president."Everything called an election has been a farce under security and military grip... to form a sham parliament for the regime to use to pass legislation to serve the gang in power," he said. -AFP