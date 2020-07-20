Two electrocuted in 2 dists





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth was electrocuted in Panimachkuti Village under Sadar Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Isha Mamud, of the same area.

Local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at home at noon.

Later, he was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Taslima Nasrin confirmed the incident.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.









The deceased was identified as Motasim Billah, 19, son of Imam Masum Billah, a resident of Dudhghata area in the upazila.

Local sources said Motasim Billah came in contact with a live electric wire while he tried to connect a ceiling fan with electricity at home at noon, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to a local clinic where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Narayanganj, in two days.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth was electrocuted in Panimachkuti Village under Sadar Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Isha Mamud, of the same area.Local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at home at noon.Later, he was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Taslima Nasrin confirmed the incident.SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.The deceased was identified as Motasim Billah, 19, son of Imam Masum Billah, a resident of Dudhghata area in the upazila.Local sources said Motasim Billah came in contact with a live electric wire while he tried to connect a ceiling fan with electricity at home at noon, leaving him critically injured.He was taken to a local clinic where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.