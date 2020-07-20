Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:59 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Narayanganj, in two days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A youth was electrocuted in Panimachkuti Village under Sadar Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Isha Mamud, of the same area.
Local sources said Shafiqul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at home at noon.
Later, he was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Taslima Nasrin confirmed the incident.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.




The deceased was identified as Motasim Billah, 19, son of Imam Masum Billah, a resident of Dudhghata area in the upazila.
Local sources said Motasim Billah came in contact with a live electric wire while he tried to connect a ceiling fan with electricity at home at noon, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to a local clinic where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two electrocuted in 2 dists
To observe the eighth death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed
82 more contract corona in three districts
Obituary
Monohardi Upazila Administration in Narsingdi organised a view-exchange meeting
People suffer for faulty flood control dam in Feni
Seven drown in five districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft