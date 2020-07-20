Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:59 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Countryside

82 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

At least 82 more people including an additional superintend of police (ASP) were infected with coronavirus in three districts- Bagerhat, Patuakhali and Pirojpur, in two days.
BAGERHAT: Some 33 more people including a journalist have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 394 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Sunday.
Of the newly infected people, 14 are in Fakirhat, 12 in Sadar, four in Rampal, two in Kachua and one in Sharankhola upazilas.
So far, 244 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in Bauphal Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 108 here.
Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer confirmed the information on Sunday.
Among the total infected people, there is Upazila assistant commissioner (Land), health and family planning officer, five physicians and 18 police members.
So far, 51 people have recovered from the virus while 14 died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.
PIROJPUR: Some 34 people including an ASP tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 515 here.
District CS Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.
Of the newly infected, one is ASP Mollah Azad Hossain.
Among the total infected people, 124 are in Sadar, 153 in Mathbaria, 82 in Bhandaria, 54 in Nesarabad, 46 in Kawkhali, 34 in Nazirpur and 22 in Indurkani upazilas.
So far, 235 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two electrocuted in 2 dists
To observe the eighth death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed
82 more contract corona in three districts
Obituary
Monohardi Upazila Administration in Narsingdi organised a view-exchange meeting
People suffer for faulty flood control dam in Feni
Seven drown in five districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft