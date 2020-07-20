82 more contract corona in three districts





BAGERHAT: Some 33 more people including a journalist have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 394 here.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Sunday.

Of the newly infected people, 14 are in Fakirhat, 12 in Sadar, four in Rampal, two in Kachua and one in Sharankhola upazilas.

So far, 244 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Some 15 more people have contracted coronavirus in Bauphal Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 108 here.

Bauphal Upazila Nirbahi Officer confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the total infected people, there is Upazila assistant commissioner (Land), health and family planning officer, five physicians and 18 police members.

So far, 51 people have recovered from the virus while 14 died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.

PIROJPUR: Some 34 people including an ASP tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 515 here.

District CS Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, one is ASP Mollah Azad Hossain.

Among the total infected people, 124 are in Sadar, 153 in Mathbaria, 82 in Bhandaria, 54 in Nesarabad, 46 in Kawkhali, 34 in Nazirpur and 22 in Indurkani upazilas.

So far, 235 people have been recovered from the virus while eight died of it in the district.















