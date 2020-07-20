



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Musa Ali, head teacher of Kadirpur Government Primary School, died of jaundice at his own residence in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night. He was 55.

After Namaj-e-Janaja, he was buried at the local graveyard on Sunday at around 11am.

Musa Ali left his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, former Chairman Alhaj Anwarul Islam, Woman Vice-Chairman Momtaz Begum and Press Club President Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.



Farhana Sultana Urmi

BARISHAL: Farhana Sultana Urmi, former teacher of Government Sister Day Primary School in Barishal and daughter of Nurul Alam Farid who is a freedom fighter and editor of a local daily Biplobi Bangladesh, died from stroke at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on July 15 evening. She was 40.

Her namaz-e-janaja was held on SCGM School ground at 9am on July 16. Later, she was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.

She left behind husband, parents, brother and a host of relatives to mourn her death.















Musa AliPORSHA, NAOGAON: Musa Ali, head teacher of Kadirpur Government Primary School, died of jaundice at his own residence in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night. He was 55.After Namaj-e-Janaja, he was buried at the local graveyard on Sunday at around 11am.Musa Ali left his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, former Chairman Alhaj Anwarul Islam, Woman Vice-Chairman Momtaz Begum and Press Club President Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.Farhana Sultana UrmiBARISHAL: Farhana Sultana Urmi, former teacher of Government Sister Day Primary School in Barishal and daughter of Nurul Alam Farid who is a freedom fighter and editor of a local daily Biplobi Bangladesh, died from stroke at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on July 15 evening. She was 40.Her namaz-e-janaja was held on SCGM School ground at 9am on July 16. Later, she was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.She left behind husband, parents, brother and a host of relatives to mourn her death.