Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:59 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Musa Ali
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Musa Ali, head teacher of Kadirpur Government Primary School, died of jaundice at his own residence in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night. He was 55.
After Namaj-e-Janaja, he was buried at the local graveyard on Sunday at around 11am.
Musa Ali left his wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury, former Chairman Alhaj Anwarul Islam, Woman Vice-Chairman Momtaz Begum and Press Club President Habibur Rahman Habib, among others, expressed condolences to the deceased's family members.
    
Farhana Sultana Urmi
BARISHAL: Farhana Sultana Urmi, former teacher of Government Sister Day Primary School in Barishal and daughter of Nurul Alam Farid who is a freedom fighter and editor of a local daily Biplobi Bangladesh, died from stroke at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on July 15 evening. She was 40.
Her namaz-e-janaja was held on SCGM School ground at 9am on July 16. Later, she was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.
She left behind husband, parents, brother and a host of relatives to mourn her death.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two electrocuted in 2 dists
To observe the eighth death anniversary of Humayun Ahmed
82 more contract corona in three districts
Obituary
Monohardi Upazila Administration in Narsingdi organised a view-exchange meeting
People suffer for faulty flood control dam in Feni
Seven drown in five districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft