Monohardi Upazila Administration in Narsingdi organised a view-exchange meeting















Monohardi Upazila Administration in Narsingdi organised a view-exchange meeting on its different activities centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha in the upazila parishad conference room on Sunday. Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, was present as chief guest at the meeting while UNO Shafia Akhter Shimu chaired the programme. photo: observer