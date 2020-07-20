People suffer for faulty flood control dam in Feni





They demanded a sustainable dam to stop the erosion.

The river erosion in the district happens every year. In the rainy season, torrential rain and hilly tidal water hit localities in the district, inundating houses, croplands and fisheries.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said, after the flood water recedes, the damaged points of the flood control dam will be repaired quickly.

The erosion develops in Muhuri-Kohua-Silonia dam due to onrush of hilly water from India's Tripura. Houses, roads and croplands are flooded due to the water current.

Recently, nine points of the dam got broken suddenly, and 15 villages have been inundated causing immense sufferings to the locals.

The 122-km flood control dam was built in order to protect the four upazilas from flood and erosion. But, soon after the construction, the dam turned into a curse, but not a blessing. Each year, the dam gets broken in different points.

Locals blamed the lack of river training, unplanned sand lifting and building most of the dams close to the banks for the erosion. A local said he lost everything in the flood.

Echoing him, another said, "Our houses, fishes of ponds and seedbeds have been damaged. We want permanent dam."

The construction of the Muhuri-Kohua-Silonia dam was started in 2005 and was completed in 2011 at a cost of Tk 150 crore. Besides, crores of taka were spent every year to repair it.

General Secretary of Feni Water Management Association Md Ilias Chowdhury said, the dam will not be repaired yearly, but before the flood, survey should be conducted to check out faults. Navigability, width proportions of both banks, safe-distancing and decisive planning shall have to be undertaken, he pointed out.

Executive Engineer of Feni BWDB Zahir Uddin said, "We will take steps after the flood water recedes."

They have already informed the concerned ministry for building permanent dam, he added.















