Seven drown in five districts





NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Pashchim Votpur Village of Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Poli Rani Barman, aged about one and a half year, daughter of Kajal Barman of the same area.

The family sources said Poli fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while she was playing beside it.

After search, the locals found Poli in the pond and rushed her to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

KURIGRAM: Three persons including a village police member drowned in flood water in separate incidents in Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Two minor children drowned in flood water in separate incidents in Ulipur Upazila on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Bayezid Islam, 8, son of Montajul Islam, a resident of Shahabiar Alga Union, and one-and-a-half-year-old Munni Khatun, daughter of Bokul Mia of Thetrai Union in the upazila.

Family sources said Bayezid fell into the flood water in Bagua Village in the afternoon. The family rushed him to a local hospital, where he died.

Meanwhile, Munni Khatun drowned in flood water in Chirakhawar Par Village under Hatia Union in the afternoon where she went to visit her maternal grandfather Babu Mia's home.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Subhash Chandra confirmed the incidents.

Earlier, a village police member drowned in flood water in Chilmari Upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Suruzzaman, 50, son of late Abdul Majid of Kishamatbanu Balabarihat area in the upazila. He worked as a member of village police in Kishamatbanu area of Ward No. 2 under Thanahat Union.

Local sources said Suruzzaman drowned in flood water while swimming in the river at around 10am.

Being informed, the fire-service members found the body at around 1pm after a long search.

PANCHBIBI, JOYPURHAT: A member RAB drowned in a river of Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Saturday while chasing a drug accused.

The deceased was identified as Saheduzzaman, 36, a Corporal of Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp.

RAB sources said on information that a group of drug peddlers would gather in Baromanik Bridge area, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at around 6:30pm.

RAB members detained as many as 21 drug traders during the drive, but another drug peddler jumped off the bridge into the river to escape detention.

Instantly, Corporal Saheduzzaman also jumped off the bridge to catch the drug peddler.

RAB members rescued Saheduzzaman quickly following the incident and took him to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Yasin, 12, was the son of Sohel Mia, a resident of Maona area in Sreepur Upazila. He was a madrasa student.

Local sources said Yasin drowned in a pond nearby his maternal grandmother's house in Shilashi Village in the afternoon where he went to attend a marriage ceremony.

Relatives rescued him from the pond and rushed him to the local upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Upazila Sechchasebak leader Auranga Helal confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man drowned in Shaestabad area in the Kirtankhola River of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Monir Hawlader, 23, a resident of Shaestabad Village.

Police and local sources said Monir fell in the river while travelling by boat on it in the morning.

Later, his body was recovered.

Inspector (Operation) of Kaunia Police Station under Barishal Metropolitan Police Sanjay Ghosh confirmed the incident.





















Seven persons including a member of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Sherpur, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Pashchim Votpur Village of Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Poli Rani Barman, aged about one and a half year, daughter of Kajal Barman of the same area.The family sources said Poli fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while she was playing beside it.After search, the locals found Poli in the pond and rushed her to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.KURIGRAM: Three persons including a village police member drowned in flood water in separate incidents in Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of the district on Saturday.Two minor children drowned in flood water in separate incidents in Ulipur Upazila on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Bayezid Islam, 8, son of Montajul Islam, a resident of Shahabiar Alga Union, and one-and-a-half-year-old Munni Khatun, daughter of Bokul Mia of Thetrai Union in the upazila.Family sources said Bayezid fell into the flood water in Bagua Village in the afternoon. The family rushed him to a local hospital, where he died.Meanwhile, Munni Khatun drowned in flood water in Chirakhawar Par Village under Hatia Union in the afternoon where she went to visit her maternal grandfather Babu Mia's home.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Subhash Chandra confirmed the incidents.Earlier, a village police member drowned in flood water in Chilmari Upazila in the morning.The deceased was identified as Suruzzaman, 50, son of late Abdul Majid of Kishamatbanu Balabarihat area in the upazila. He worked as a member of village police in Kishamatbanu area of Ward No. 2 under Thanahat Union.Local sources said Suruzzaman drowned in flood water while swimming in the river at around 10am.Being informed, the fire-service members found the body at around 1pm after a long search.PANCHBIBI, JOYPURHAT: A member RAB drowned in a river of Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Saturday while chasing a drug accused.The deceased was identified as Saheduzzaman, 36, a Corporal of Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp.RAB sources said on information that a group of drug peddlers would gather in Baromanik Bridge area, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at around 6:30pm.RAB members detained as many as 21 drug traders during the drive, but another drug peddler jumped off the bridge into the river to escape detention.Instantly, Corporal Saheduzzaman also jumped off the bridge to catch the drug peddler.RAB members rescued Saheduzzaman quickly following the incident and took him to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the incident.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa boy drowned in a pond in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.Deceased Yasin, 12, was the son of Sohel Mia, a resident of Maona area in Sreepur Upazila. He was a madrasa student.Local sources said Yasin drowned in a pond nearby his maternal grandmother's house in Shilashi Village in the afternoon where he went to attend a marriage ceremony.Relatives rescued him from the pond and rushed him to the local upazila health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Upazila Sechchasebak leader Auranga Helal confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man drowned in Shaestabad area in the Kirtankhola River of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Monir Hawlader, 23, a resident of Shaestabad Village.Police and local sources said Monir fell in the river while travelling by boat on it in the morning.Later, his body was recovered.Inspector (Operation) of Kaunia Police Station under Barishal Metropolitan Police Sanjay Ghosh confirmed the incident.