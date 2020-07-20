Three ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





RAJSHAHI: Two persons reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the city on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Marufa Akhter, 19, wife of Zahid Hasan of North Naodapara area under Shahmakhdum Police Station (PS), and Sajid Ahmed, 19, son of Nurul Islam of Bahrampur area under Rajpara PS in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahmakhdum PS Saiful Islam Khan said Marufa, a housewife, hanged herself to death following an altercation with her husband on Saturday morning.

On the other hand, Sajid committed suicide by jumping from rooftop in Bahrampur area in the morning. Earlier, he was logged into an altercation with his father over trivial matter.

Rajpara PS OC Shahadat Hossain Khan said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamrun Nahar Neela, 20, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Md Selim Sarker, a resident of Birgaon Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Neela was found hanging inside her room on Saturday morning. Earlier, she had an altercation with her husband's co-wife on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nabinagar PS OC Provas Chandra Dhar confirmed the incident.

















