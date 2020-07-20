Video
Monday, 20 July, 2020
Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Countryside

Fazli mango farmers frustrated over price

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020
Md Jamal Hossain Polash

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, July 19: Local growers are frustrated over the slump in traditional "Fazli" mango market because of poor demand.
There are less consumers for the Fazli variety of mango.  On the other hand, the demand for new variety of mango  "Amrapali" has gone high. Due to the sweetness and other qualities of Amrapali mango, its demand is increasing day by day.
A recent visit to the Kansat wholesale mango haat, the largest in its kind in the country, found usual number of buyers, but they are showing less interest in buying Fazli mangoes.
A wholesaler Mainul Islam of Shibnarayanpur Village under Kansat Union has brought 45 crates of mangoes at the haat. If he sells per maund mango at Tk 1,000, he would face loss worth about Tk 100 per maund.
Babu of Baluchar Village said it costs about Tk 900 to bring four maund mangoes by bicycle from distance. The price of per maund Fazli mango in the market is lowest Tk 1,000 and highest Tk 1,500. In all, he has incurred loss worth about Tk 2,000.
He was echoed by other mango sellers of Radhanagar Village.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Chapainawabganj Nazrul Islam said Amrapali mango is being sold directly from the orchard as it has much demand due to its quality and sweetness.
He also said one Fazli mango weighs about one and a half kg and the yield is very high; so even if its price falls, there is no possibility of loss to the farmers.
He added that mango is cultivated in 33,035 hectares of land in the district where there are about 26 lakh trees, and of those 10 per cent are Fazli mango trees.
A wholesaler Ahsan Ali from Dhaka said, "I have set up a mango store at Kansat Bazaar like every year with hope. But the market of Fazli mango has fallen. Fazli mango is cultivated more in this region."
Mango seller Anarul Islam said, "I have brought four maunds of Amrapali mangoes at Kansat Haat. But due to high demand, I can't supply these to the wholesalers. I am now selling per kilogram of mango at Tk 35."
One Tariqul Islam said, "I have come to buy Fazli mango as its price is going low."


