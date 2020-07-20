Republic Insurance declares 14pc dividend





The final approval will come during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 3 through digital platform, said an official disclosure on Sunday. The record date is August 10.

The insurer has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 2.02, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 15.49 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 2.24 for the year ended on December 31, 2019 as against Tk. 1.41 (restated), Tk. 14.82 and Tk. (0.28) respectively for the same period of the previous year.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.









Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 23.30 on Thursday last. Its share traded between Tk 15.40 and 27.50 in the last one year.

The company disbursed 10 per cent stock dividend in 2018.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 433.39 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion, while the total number of securities is 43.33 million.

The sponsor-directors own 50.14 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 11.03 per cent, and the general public 38.83 per cent as on February 29, 2020, the DSE data showed. The board of directors of Republic Insurance Ltd has recommended 7.0 per cent cash and 7.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.The final approval will come during the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 3 through digital platform, said an official disclosure on Sunday. The record date is August 10.The insurer has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 2.02, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 15.49 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 2.24 for the year ended on December 31, 2019 as against Tk. 1.41 (restated), Tk. 14.82 and Tk. (0.28) respectively for the same period of the previous year.There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 23.30 on Thursday last. Its share traded between Tk 15.40 and 27.50 in the last one year.The company disbursed 10 per cent stock dividend in 2018.The company's paid-up capital is Tk 433.39 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion, while the total number of securities is 43.33 million.The sponsor-directors own 50.14 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 11.03 per cent, and the general public 38.83 per cent as on February 29, 2020, the DSE data showed.