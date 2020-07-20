Video
BIAC, Accord Chambers to promote institutional ADR

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh  International  Arbitration  Centre  (BIAC) and Accord Chambers recently entered into a cooperation agreement to promote institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in the country and internationally.
BIAC is the  country's  first  and  only, licensed and registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution and Accord Chambers, a dynamic law firm.
Pursuant to this, the parties will  promote  use  of  institutional  ADR  clause  in  all  commercial  contracts,  organize  joint  outreach and advocacy programs, work with different stakeholders, encourage capacity building,  etc.  
The  cooperation  agreement  was  signed in  Dhaka  by  BIAC CEO Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali and  Accord Chambers Managing  Partner  and  Lead  Counsel Suhan  Khan.
During  the  online  signing  ceremony,  MA  Akmall  Hossain  Azad,  Director,  Mahbuba  Rahman,  General  Manager  and  Rubaiya  Ehsan,  Counsel  from  BIAC  and  Mamun Chowdhury,  Senior  Partner  and  Head  of  Dispute  Resolution  Practice,  Rafiul  Habib, Senior Associate and Head of Project Finance Practice and  Sayedul Munim, Associate and Co-Counsel, Dispute Resolution Practice from Accord Chambers were present.


