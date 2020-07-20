BIAC, Accord Chambers to promote institutional ADR





BIAC is the country's first and only, licensed and registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution and Accord Chambers, a dynamic law firm.

Pursuant to this, the parties will promote use of institutional ADR clause in all commercial contracts, organize joint outreach and advocacy programs, work with different stakeholders, encourage capacity building, etc.

The cooperation agreement was signed in Dhaka by BIAC CEO Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and Accord Chambers Managing Partner and Lead Counsel Suhan Khan.

During the online signing ceremony, MA Akmall Hossain Azad, Director, Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager and Rubaiya Ehsan, Counsel from BIAC and Mamun Chowdhury, Senior Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution Practice, Rafiul Habib, Senior Associate and Head of Project Finance Practice and Sayedul Munim, Associate and Co-Counsel, Dispute Resolution Practice from Accord Chambers were present.



























