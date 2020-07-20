Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:58 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Business

United gets deal with pilots, Delta seeks 1-year pay cut

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

ATLANTA, July 19: Delta Air Lines is asking pilots to take a 15per cent cut in minimum guaranteed pay for one year, saying that could help the airline avoid layoffs when federal payroll aid runs out in October.
An executive said in a memo to pilots Friday that Delta must shrink because of a steep drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic. John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president of flight operations, said the airline's approach "is to spread the work of a smaller airline among all our pilots to preserve all jobs."
The Air Line Pilots Association said the proposal was premature. The union said Delta should first see how well voluntary measures work, such as employees taking partially paid leave. The union was also upset that Delta went directly to its members to describe a proposal that apparently was made to union negotiators earlier this week.
Separately, the same union reached an agreement with United Airlines on buyouts and leaves of absence aimed at reducing the need for furloughs. The agreements now go to pilots for approval.
Last week, United sent warnings to 2,250 pilots that their jobs could be eliminated in October, when the airline's $5 billion in federal payroll aid ends. Union official Todd Insler said there could be more such notices next year.
The Delta proposal and response from the union illustrate the pressure facing airlines and their employees as a hoped-for recovery in air travel seems to be stalling. US air travel dropped 95per cent but was recovering slightly until flattening out in July, as new coronavirus cases surge across the South and Southwest. The Transportation Security Administration screened 706,164 people at airport checkpoints Thursday, down 74per cent from the same Thursday a year ago.
"We don't expect to see measurable improvement until the US infection rates fall again," Laughter said. Delta has already scaled back a plan to add more flights in August - it will add 500 instead of 1,000. Other airlines are also trimming growth plans. Delta has sent notices to more than 2,500 of its 14,000 pilots warning that they could be furloughed - laid off with rehiring rights - when the airline's $5.4 billion in federal payroll aid runs out on Oct. 1. About 1,700 Delta pilots have taken buyouts and will leave the company, Laughter said in his memo.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Republic Insurance declares 14pc dividend
BIAC, Accord Chambers to promote institutional ADR
United gets deal with pilots, Delta seeks 1-year pay cut
British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s
WB chief urges G20 to extend debt suspension thru 2021
Berger Paints launches C-19 disinfection service
BANKING EVENT
Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected AC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft