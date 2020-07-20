Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 July, 2020, 5:58 PM
latest Virus toll stands at 2,668 with 50 more deaths       
Home Business

WB chief urges G20 to extend debt suspension thru 2021

Published : Monday, 20 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

WB chief urges G20 to extend debt suspension thru 2021

WB chief urges G20 to extend debt suspension thru 2021

WASHINGTON, July 18: World Bank Group President David Malpass on Saturday urged the Group of 20 (G20) countries to extend the time frame of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative through the end of 2021, calling it one of the key factors in strengthening global recovery.
"I urge you to extend the time frame of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) through end 2021 and commit to give the initiative as broad a scope as possible," Malpass made the remarks at the virtual G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, according to a statement.
"We've made a great deal of progress with DSSI in a short period of time, but more needs to be done," said the World Bank chief.
Malpass said that the pandemic has triggered the "deepest global recession in decades," and what may turn out to be "one of the most unequal" in terms of impact.
"For the poorest countries, poverty is rising rapidly, median incomes are falling, and growth is deeply negative," he said. "Debt burdens -- already unsustainable for many countries -- are rising to crisis levels."
Even with these immediate steps -- a longer suspension of debt payments, a DSSI scope that includes more debt and more official bilateral creditors, participation by commercial creditors and the World Bank's large positive net flows -- many of the poorest countries won't be able to make the resulting debt burdens sustainable in the medium term, Malpass noted.
"The economic repercussions from the pandemic are expected to inflict lasting scars on growth through lower investment, erosion of human capital, and the retreat from global trade and supply linkages," he warned.
The World Bank president urged the G20 to "open the door to consultations" about the debt overhang itself and effective ways to reduce the net present value of both official bilateral and commercial debt for the poorest countries.
He noted that the debt resolution process should be improved.
"Looking longer term, creditors' rights frequently take precedence over the people in the debtor countries, adding to the difficulty of debt resolutions," he said. "The international community needs to recognize this imbalance if we are going to achieve effective debt resolutions or adjust the process in a way that encourages good outcomes."
Malpass also highlighted the importance of debt transparency, noting that creditors need to fully assess the debt sustainability of their potential borrowers, citizens need to be able to evaluate their leaders for the debt they take on, and borrowers need to design strategies based on a clear understanding of their debt.     -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Republic Insurance declares 14pc dividend
BIAC, Accord Chambers to promote institutional ADR
United gets deal with pilots, Delta seeks 1-year pay cut
British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s
WB chief urges G20 to extend debt suspension thru 2021
Berger Paints launches C-19 disinfection service
BANKING EVENT
Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected AC Chairman of Bank Asia


Latest News
EC blocks Shahed's NID card
Unidentified man’s body found in river in Barishal
Three drug traders held in Nabinagar
Amber Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
Meghna devours over 100 houses in Raipura, many under threat
Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema
AL distributes food items among poor people in Gafargaon
Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
Lampard hails Chelsea's 'character' after FA Cup semi-final success
Chelsea set up all-London Cup final
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports 37 more virus deaths
Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital sealed off: RAB
Four of a family murdered in Tangail for Tk 200 only
Shahed's accreditation card cancelled
COVID-19: Bangladesh approves trial of Chinese vaccine
Army declares Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardy ‘persona non grata’
UK should hand over Tarique Rahman: State Minister
Russian ambassador rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Serena Williams set to play inaugural Kentucky tourney
C-19 cases cross 2 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft