

Berger Paints launches C-19 disinfection service

The new service is expected to give businesses and homeowners the confidence that their areas will be safe for all the members and customers.

The service is provided by trained professional team that meet the criteria of the global standard of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The team will disinfect themselves before entering the premises and will be equipped with tools and proper protective equipment - PPE, masks, gloves, and goggles.

The areas which will undergo the disinfection process will be vacated of residents or employees and had to be kept vacant for up to 30 minutes after spraying. To prevent any fire hazards, all the exposed electrical outlets will be sealed and protected.

The launching was attended by Berger high officials including Senior General Manager Sales and Marketing Md. Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, General Manager Marketing A K M Sadeque Newaj, Prolinks & Experience Zone Project head Shabbir Ahmed, Decorative Brands Head Noman Ashrafee Rahman, Channel Engagement Head A M M Fazlur Rashid and Research and Development Manager Md. Saiful Ashraf.

Berger Expert Sanitization will be using a disinfecting solution that is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and it has EN 14476 Certification as well. The solutions will provide up to 4 weeks of protection against viruses and bacteria.

The disinfectant is environmentally friendly, food-safe with no toxic chemicals, and is non-irritant to skin and eyes; as such, it will not be harmful to humans or animals.

Additionally, the solutions can be sprayed on all materials, even fabrics, which is good as, according to WHO, COVID-19 can survive on surfaces from two hours up to nine days. The solutions will kill 99.99% viruses and germs.

The tools and chemicals used in the disinfection process have been procured from renowned global manufacturers. The disinfecting solution is recommended by the CDC, WHO, and the UK Department of Health for effective disinfection of COVID-19. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited will be using the following tools for sanitization - Graco Ultra, Graco GX 21, and ULV Fogger.























