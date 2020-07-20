Dilwar H Choudhury re-elected AC Chairman of Bank Asia



Dilwar H Choudhury

He was the former Managing Director (CC) of The City Bank Ltd, Bangladesh and the Chief Executive Officer of three different banks in Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He is a recognized professional banker having35 years of work experience in eight different countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.









His occupational engagement with KPMG, Dhaka, during 2004-2005, as banking associate under Word Bank's Financial Sector Reform Programme, added new element to his professional life.





Dilwar H Choudhury has recently been re-elected as the Chairman of the Audit Committee (AC) of the Board of Directors of Bank Asia Ltd, according to press release.He was the former Managing Director (CC) of The City Bank Ltd, Bangladesh and the Chief Executive Officer of three different banks in Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh.He is a recognized professional banker having35 years of work experience in eight different countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.His occupational engagement with KPMG, Dhaka, during 2004-2005, as banking associate under Word Bank's Financial Sector Reform Programme, added new element to his professional life.