M. Amanullah Mercantile Bank new Vice Chairman

M. Amanullah has been elected as Vice Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd in its 367th board meeting held Thursday. He is also Sponsor Director of the Bank. He was the former Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd, says a press release.M. Amanullah, the founder of the conglomerate, Aman Group of Companies.He is one of the Director of "Amader Shomoy', one of the top circulating daily in Bangladesh. He is the CIP.He was the former Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Presidency University, Dhaka. He has been rewarded many times by many of govt. and private organizations as a recognition for his various social welfare activities and also for contributing through a charitable hospital run by 'Aman Group Foundation'. Besides, Aman is the founder chairman of Gulshan North Club.